James Olan Guice, 84, went to be with our Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born in Markley, Texas on March 20, 1935 to John Olan Guice and Dove (Brown) Guice.
Olan married LaRue Matlock on November 29, 1969 in Jermyn, Texas. He was a member of the Jermyn Baptist Church and served in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Frances Butler, and brother Kenneth Guice.
Olan is survived by his wife, LaRue Matlock Guice of Jermyn, Texas, his sons Timothy Guice and wife April of Jermyn, Texas, and Trent Guice of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Jonah and Joshua; siblings, Mary Fish, Don Guice and John Guice all of Wichita Falls, Texas
Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Jermyn Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will also be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 PM at the Jermyn Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Jermyn, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019