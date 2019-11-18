|
|
James Pappas
Iowa Park - James Harry Pappas, 86, of Iowa Park passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Mountain Park Cemetery in Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
James was born on May 10, 1933 in Duluth, Minnesota to Harry and Esther (Sonnenburg) Pappas. He married Oleta Weaver on July 21, 1953, and the couple were married for 66 years. James proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, including time in Korea, and during the Vietnam war. After retirement, he went back to work as a civilian contractor for Northrop Grumman. James as a lifelong aviation enthusiast. He was a model airplane master builder, and enjoyed being a flight instructor. Growing up, James enjoyed sailing, and in later years camping with his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, and was a classic car enthusiast. James never met a stranger, and loved his family deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara Ann Pappas; and sister, Ruthie Sola.
James is survived by his wife, Oleta Pappas; children, James Pappas, Amy Whitson and husband Neal, Julie Pappas, Tom Pappas and wife Bonnie, and Ronald Pappas and wife Barbara; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Iowa Park Nursing Home, United Regional, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their loving care and support of James and his family.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in James's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019