James Patton
Wichita Falls - James Arthur Patton, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
A come and go viewing will be held Saturday and Sunday, November 7th and 8th at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery with Mr. Roger Deerinwater officiating.
James was born in Wichita Falls on November 07, 1927. He was the son of Jody F Patton and Mattie V Patton (Pruitt).
He met the love of his life , Billie Joyce Shelton, at a Coyote football game when they were in high school. Early on he worked in the family's roofing , lumber , and sheet metal business in W.F. Later, he and his good friend Adrian Graham owned and operated Fremar Recreation Center. He had friends of all ages and many of his younger friends loved him like a father, valued his friendship, and will remember his magnetic personality and sense of humor. He loved RVing and traveling with Billie but they preferred to remain close to home so they could see their grandchildren. He will be missed dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Joyce Patton, his parents , his brother Rev J.F. Patton, and his son Larry J. Patton.
He is survived by his son Dr. Joe D. Patton of Perrinton, Michigan and his sister Margie of Wichita Falls. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
