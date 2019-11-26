Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
James Phil (J. P.) Word

Windthorst - James Phil (J.P.) Word, age 66, of Windthorst, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

J.P. was born on January 18, 1953 in Beaumont, Texas to Rufus Harrison and Mary Boles Word. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. After he left the Marine Corp, he was a Railroad Conductor for BNSF Railroad for 32 years. He was an avid Nascar Fan, loved antiques, antique cars, and all aspects of working on his ranch, the 7W Ranch. His wife, children, and grandchildren were the highlight of is life. He was a member of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. J.P. was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Denny Word and Brad Niday Jr.

Survivors include his wife: Carole Word of Windthorst; children: Chance Word and wife Memorie of College Station, Texas, Robert Word and wife Viridiana of San Diego, California, Chelsea Word and husband Issac Gonzalez of Amarillo Tx, and Steven Word and girlfriend Dessie Elledge of Windthorst; step-children: Mandy McCreary and husband Peter of Keller, Texas, Tammi Bradley and husband Jason of Keller, Amber Whisenhunt and husband Don of Weatherford, Texas, and James Richey and wife of Dallas and 21 Grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice Plus of Wichita Falls or Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
