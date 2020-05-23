|
|
James R. "Ronnie" Sappington
Wichita Falls - James R. "Ronnie" Sappington, 71, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at URHCS surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31st at Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Ginger (Mayfield) and James B. Sappington, Ronnie was born on July 1, 1948, in Ryan, Oklahoma. He grew up in Wichita Falls where he graduated from Rider High School in 1967. Ronnie went on to attend college on a football scholarship at New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) and the University of Hawaii. Ronnie lived in several states including California, Colorado and Texas. He owned and operated his own company in Colorado, Performance Roofing, and became a licensed insurance adjustor in Texas. Ronnie loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed the great outdoors, camping and listening to music. His favorite past-times were fishing and tying his own flies.
Along with his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Richard A. Sappington.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sappington; former wife and mother of his children, Kathie Pera; daughter, Deidre Sappington; son, Dustin Sappington and Ashlee Cook; step-son, Chris Phillips and wife, Lori; grandson, Carson Sappington; step-grandchildren, Connor and Landyn Phillips; and niece, Cori L. Sappington.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the United Regional Foundation, 1600 11th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolence may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 23 to May 29, 2020