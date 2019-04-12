Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
James Barnes
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lakeside City
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lakeside City
Interment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park
James Ralph Barnes III


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Ralph Barnes III Obituary
James Ralph Barnes, III

Wichita Falls - James Ralph Barnes, III, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lakeside City. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church. Interment with military honors will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

James Ralph Barnes III was born July 12, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to Anna Jean Prince and James R. Barnes Jr. He went to be with his Savior on April 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. James graduated South Oak Cliff High School in 1965 and attended North Texas State University in Denton. He served six years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He pursued a career in sales, including retail and real estate, was recognized as Lion of the Year, and completed Dale Carnegie and Tom Hopkins programs, among others.

James is survived by his wife of fifty years, Constance Elizabeth Baird Barnes, their two sons Michael and Christopher and wives Julie and Lisamarie. He is also survived by his sister, Debra Jean Tucker, and four grandchildren, Joshua, Madelyn, Rebecca and Amanda.

Contributions may be made to the or related organizations.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 12, 2019
