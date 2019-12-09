|
James Randal Newman of Nocona Hills, Texas passed away at the age of 67 on December 9, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Christian Church in Iowa Park with Jay Cantrell officiating.
Randy, as he was known, was born in Freeport, Texas on October 24,1952. He was the son of the late O.N Newman and Estaleen Taylor Newman of Iowa Park. He is survived by his older brother, O.N. Newman III and wife, Shelly, of Matagorda, Texas and a younger sister, Staci Newman Giddings and husband, Greg of Wichita Falls; favorite uncle, Loyd "Bubba" Taylor and wife, Birdie, of Clute, Texas; nieces and nephews: Oliva Cole and husband, J.R. of Dallas, Texas; Heather Anderson and husband, Chris, of Arch Cape, OR; O.N. Newman IV of Houston, Texas; Grant Giddings of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Greyson Giddings of Wichita Falls.
Randy was a graduate of Iowa Park High School in 1972, where he played for the Co-State Champion Hawks football team. A lifelong free spirit and self-proclaimed "Captain of this vessel," Randy liked nothing better than to reminisce about the high school hijinks that he and his friends engaged in while growing up in Iowa Park.
Randy spent his last few years living in Nocona Hills, where he had many friends with which to share his stories and lively personality. But his heart remained in Iowa Park, the site and source of the fun-loving days that he shared with friends and family alike.
Thank you to all of the earthly angels of Hospice for their loving care and patience. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those so inclined should make donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019