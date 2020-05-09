|
James Ray Armstrong (AKA: Jimmy, J.R.)
Wichita Falls - On Thursday, May 7, 2020, James R. Armstrong, loving husband, Dad, Grandpa and GGpa left his earthly home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior. James was 89 years old.
James is survived by his bride, Norma Jean (Simmons) Armstrong; their children and spouses, Belinda and Wayne (Radar) Gilbreath of Bowie, Henry (Hank) and Mary Armstrong of Hurst, John and Brenda Armstrong of Bowie, David and Connie (Crowder) Armstrong of Sunset, and Brandon and Angie Lynn of Wichita Falls; his beloved grandchildren, Kenneth and Garnet Gilbreath of Bastrop, Landon Armstrong of Bowie, Kevin and Julie Gilbreath of Franklin, TN, Chanda Armstrong of Wichita Falls, Celeste Neill of Ashland, OH, and Hunter Lynn of Wichita Falls; his precious great-grandchildren, Braden Armstrong, Brody Armstrong, Garen Gilbreath, Brilee Armstrong, Hayden Danger Neill, Melanie Gilbreath and Breanna Lynn; and brother, William (Bill) Armstrong of Colbert, OK. James was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elma Armstrong; and his siblings, Winona Mueller, Jesse Armstrong, Stanley Armstrong, Melva Wigington and Elva Auten.
James was born on September 20, 1930 in Tulare, California and lived there until he was 15 years old. James parents, Henry and Elma Armstrong, were migrant workers and worked and resided in California. At the age of 15, James parents moved back to Caddo, Oklahoma to be closer to family.
James decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force on April 12, 1948 and while he was stationed at Sheppard Air Base in Wichita Falls, he met his future wife, Norma Jean Simmons. James and Norma dated and later married at Southside Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, on September 22, 1949. James served during the Korean War and was stationed at Okinawa, Japan in the Fall of 1951 - 1952. After James returned to Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, he was honorably discharged on October 22, 1952 and enlisted in the National Guard Reserve until his honorable discharge in November, 1960. While in the National Guard Reserves, James was employed by Fort Worth and Denver Railroad in 1955. Fort Worth Denver RR merged with Burlington Northern Railroad in 1982, and James retired from BNRR September, 1996.
James served as a Deacon at Highland Heights Baptist Church and Fairway Baptist Church of Wichita Falls. He was ordained as a Minister of the Gospel at Highland Heights Baptist Church. James and his wife, Norma, are members of Lamar Baptist Church. James loved flying and studying aviation, he loved to read and go fishing. What James loved the most was the study of God's word, and he loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
Family Visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2020 between 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Redding, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (www.st.jude.org); or to your home church.
Published in The Times Record News from May 9 to May 10, 2020