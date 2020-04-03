|
James Robert Forrester
Wichita Falls - James Robert Forrester died peacefully in Wichita Falls, Texas on April 2, 2020 at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wallace Forrester (1992), Nancy Credille Forrester (2002), son John D. Forrester (Esther) and was the last of eight siblings.
James is survived by his children, Dr. Robert C. Forrester (Angie), Karen Allen (Richard), and William Shelby Forrester, all of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Jennifer Forrester Broadrick, Allison Paige Forrester, Casey James Allen, Madison Allen Smith, Hannah Marie Allen, four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
James was born on July 24, 1931 in Palestine, Texas to William Virgil and Sarah Ellen Lauderdale Forrester. He attended East Texas State Teachers College. After serving in the Army in Germany, he began working for the City of Dallas as a civil engineer where he retired after 30 years.
James was a Christian and an active and dedicated member of Western Hills Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
Due to Covid-19, a private funeral is scheduled with Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Allen will officiate the ceremony.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020