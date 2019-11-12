Services
James Terry
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
1937 - 2019
James "Dale" Terry Obituary
James "Dale" Terry

Wichita Falls - James "Dale" Terry, 82 of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, October 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor T. L. Wilborn officiating. The family will greet friends after the service until 4:30 p.m.

Dale was born on April 21, 1937 in Wichita Falls to the late Connie and Florence (Simpson) Terry. He was a 1955 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. He attended North Texas State, and later Midwestern. Dale worked at Terry Brothers printing, and then briefly at the Times Record News. He then went to work as a news reporter and photographer for KFDX. In 1970, he began a career with TXDOT as a public information officer. He was also commissioned as a Special Texas Ranger.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law Gary Hart.

He is survived by wife Joleene of Wichita Falls; sons Ken Terry and Kelly Terry of Wichita Falls; brother Doy Terry of Azle; niece Connie Lein and husband Randy; nephews Eric Terry and wife of Kansas, Jeff Hart and wife Deb, and Justin Hart and wife Adrian; sister-in-law Judy Hart; numerous other family and friends; special nurses Susan, Emily, Donnie, and Kelsey; and social worker Debbie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Beyond Faith Hospice, or the .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
