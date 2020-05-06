|
|
James Thomas
Wichita Falls - James William Thomas, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
James was born on June 25, 1927 in Haynesville, Claiborne Parish, Louisiana to the late William Edward and Dora Alice (Bratton) Thomas.
At the age of 16, he joined the US Navy and was stationed in Hawaii on the aircraft carrier Cowpens. He later served in the US Army/Air Force in Barksdale, LA until the name was changed to US Airforce. He proudly served in Korea, Japan, Saipan, Vietnam, Thailand as well as Alaska and Hawaii.
He was an instructor of aircraft, electrical systems including the Supersonic flight aircraft the F111. Retiring after 23 years of honorable service, Master Sergeant Thomas became an instructor of electronics at the Wichita Falls Municipal Airport and Draughan's Business College. After managing the Burkburnett Dairy Queen for many years, he later worked at Sprague Electric and Dowell Chemical Company.
He enjoyed fishing at the lakes, driving through the countryside, recording older country and gospel music on CDs in "his office", and playing with his grandchildren. He was a very loving and forgiving man, a proud Veteran, and a man who loved God.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ottie Lee Foster, Marie Rice, Iva Mae Heflin, and Betty Jane Berry; brothers Huey Thomas and Talhert Thomas; his first wife Rachael Faye Thomas; daughter Doris Eddy; and son George Morris.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Susan Thomas, step-daughters Shelley Stone-Corona (Steve) of Georgetown, TX and Dawn Fisher (Bobby) of Wichita Falls, TX; daughters Wanda Gilbert of Wichita Falls, TX and Patsy Wallace (Tim) of Springtown, TX; brother Homer Thomas (Vicky) and nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, neighbors and friends.
Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Published in The Times Record News from May 6 to May 7, 2020