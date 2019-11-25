|
James Thornton
Burkburnett - Retired Gunnery Sargent James V. Thornton, 69, of Burkburnett, Texas, passed from this life Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on November 30, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors, followed by interment at the Burkburnett Cemetery.
James "Jim" was born on February 19, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Jesse J. and Catherine Thornton. After graduation from Burkburnett High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country 20 years. Upon his retirement, he returned home to be closer to his family in Burkburnett, Texas, and accepted a Civil Service position at Sheppard Air Force Base. Hunting, fishing and eating crab legs with his family were Jim's favorite hobbies, but he was happiest when surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Thornton; mother, Catherine Thorning Thornton; brother, Michael Thornton; sister, Mary Thornton Elmore; and niece, Rachael Oats.
Jim is survived by his children: Lisa Thornton and husband Michael See of Burkburnett, Texas; Shari Teeter and husband Shane of Bedford, Texas; and James Thornton and wife Parisa of The Colony, Texas; brothers: Joe Thornton and wife Genny of Fritch, Texas; Thomas Thornton and wife Judy of Burkburnett, Texas; Wesley Thornton and wife Yvette of Burkburnett, Texas; and sister-in-law Sara Thornton of Burkburnett, Texas; grandchildren: Lauren, Jessi, Micha, Tateon, Madylin, and Leila; great grandchildren: Lillian, Alivia, Delayni, and Raeneigh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019