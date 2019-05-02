Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Wichita Falls - James Martin Velasquez, 49, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Mark Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.

James was born on June 17, 1969 in Wichita Falls to Jimmy Velasquez and Nancy Martin. He was a 1987 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. James was fun loving and loved life, being quite the jokester. James always loved to watch his daughter play softball, and had coached Top O' Texas football. He also enjoyed working with his hands, including leatherwork. He was also a fan of classic cars, and enjoyed music and going to concerts. Most of all, James loved the Lord, and if you gave him love, he returned it many times over.

James is survived by his parents, daughter Shelby Velasquez; sister Beth Wills and husband Kris; former wife Tonya Reeves; as well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins by the dozens.

The family requests that memorials be made in James's name to the Clay County Animal Shelter, or the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 2, 2019
