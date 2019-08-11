|
|
Dr. James W. Brosch
Wichita Falls, Texas - Dr. James W. Brosch was received to the Lord's loving arms August 8, 2019. Jim was born in Wichita Falls November 10, 1932 to Dr. Edwin A. and Betty Brosch. He graduated Wichita Falls High School in 1950, and attended Texas A&M studying pre-dental. He graduated University of Texas Dental School in Houston top of his class and was a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon Fraternity representing the top 2% of dental school graduates. That is where he met and married the love of his life, Jackie Summers, in 1955. Upon graduation of dental school, Dr. Brosch accepted one of only two scholarships offered to study dentistry at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he received his Masters in Pediatric Dentistry.
Dr. Brosch received many offers to teach dentistry at various universities. He chose to return to his hometown to set up practice and raise his growing family. He was the first Pediatric Dentist with specialized training in the State of Texas and was the Founding Father and first President of the Texas Pediatric Dentistry Association. He was A Fellow of the American Academy of Pedodontics, President of the Southwestern Society of Pedodontist for the Child, past President of the Wichita Dental Society, member of the Academy of Dentistry for the Handicapped, President of the Texas Pedodontics Society, member of the American Dental Association of Dental Examiners, American Society of Dentistry for Children Recognition Award, Member of the International Academy of Orthodontics, Board member of the Wichita Falls Community MHMR Center where he was recognized for his valuable contributions, Bethania Regional Hospital Recognition Award for 25 years of Service, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and frequent lecturer at dental society meetings. Dr. Brosch said that for 42 years he always enjoyed walking in the backdoor of his office and working with children.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and active in North Texas Field and Stream where he served as a Director for over 30 years. He taught countless kids how to fish and hunt. During hunting season it was hard not to find "Doc" in camo.
His biggest passion was his family. They spent many happy times at "The Lake Place" on Possum Kingdom or at their place in Crested Butte. He always welcomed the kids, their friends, the grand kids, and great grandkids. He loved waking up seeing kids on couches, sleeping bags, and blow-up mattresses. The more the merrier.
Jim is survived by Jackie his wife of 64 years, his children James Brosch Jr., Brenda Oatman, Cindy Morrow, Kerie Turner, eleven grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.
A plaque with this saying hung in the office for 42 years:
"A Hundred Years From Now…it won't matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove…but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child."
A Christian Wake will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with a visitation to follow from 7:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Alexander Ambrose officiating. The Rite of Committal will follow the mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The family will be at 4003 Lake Park Drive following the services.
Memorials are encouraged to be made to the children's .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019