James W. Marshall
Wichita Falls - James W. Marshall, 88 of Wichita Falls passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with nephew, Pastor Rick Davis, officiating. Burial at Fort Sill National Cemetery will be held at a later date under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral of Wichita Falls.
James was born on June 19, 1932 to the late William Aubrey and Louise (Wade) Marshall in Wichita Falls. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Marine Corp and celebrated his 18th birthday behind a machine gun in Korea. In 1952, Jim was baptized at Tenth and Broad Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon and taught two generations of teens. Also, he was active in the mission program. On July 3, 1953, Jim married the love of his life, Beverly Silk. After his service years, Jim began work in the building business with the late Paul Harmon. Later Jim opened up his own business in Wichita Falls after returning from Creede Colorado, where he spent three months supervising and building the Church of Christ there. He was very active and served in many capacities in the Wichita Falls Homebuilding Association and the State and National Associations. Jim became involved with BMX bicycle racing and along with the late Billy Skidmore they opened a BMX racetrack in Wichita Falls. The racetrack hosted many state and national races. When Jim's and Billy's sons were in their early teens, Jim and Billy and others would travel to races in Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. As the sons got older, Jim and Billy turned the track over to the parent's association.
Jim worked with Hospice, Meals on Wheels and the Sonshine House. He served on the Board of Directors of the beginning of Wichita Christian School pre-school and kindergarten in the Edgement building. Also, he served on the first Board of what is now Mustang for Christ at Midwestern State University. In 1979, he was the contractor of the first phase of Texoma Christian Care Nursing Facility.
Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Marshall; daughter Kay Marshall Wendeborn of Wichita Falls; son James Marshall Jr and wife Erin of Miami, Florida; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; beloved sister-in-law Frances Lowe Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or a charity of their choice