James W. McMorries, Sr.
Seymour, TX
James (Jim) Wilson McMorries, Sr., passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Seymour, Texas at the age of 99.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Seymour. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Jim was born December 2, 1919 in Funston, Jones County, Texas to James Oscar and Nellie (Marbut) McMorries. He worked on the farm until he graduated from Courtney High School in 1938. Jim was a veteran of World War II, serving from 1943 through April of 1945. He was stationed 14 months on Okinawa and was a 1st Sergeant when he was discharged. In 1938, Jim moved to Seymour and worked nights for Tom McMorris at his grocery store. In June of 1939 he met a beautiful young lady, Helen McMorries and they were married on August 1, 1939. Together they had four children. Helen passed away in February of 1992 after being married for 52 1/2 years. In 1940, Jim moved to Amarillo where he worked many different jobs including the grocery store, dry cleaners, tire repair and recapping, construction and appraisals for the highway department, city departments and Veterans administration.
On November 23, 1993, Jim married Linda White and shared 25 loving years together. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Seymour and served as Chairman of the Administrative Counsel for 3 years and also on the Finance Committee for 3 years. Jim was a dedicated Christian and loved his Heavenly Father. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, and a son, James W. McMorries Jr., in 2006.
Jim is survived by his wife, Linda of Seymour; 3 daughters, Jo Helen Irwin and husband, Terry of New Orleans, La., Judy Blalack and husband, Johnnie of Hobbs, NM and Janet Williams and husband Johnnie of Amarillo; a daughter-in-law, Tannis McMorries of Howardwick, TX; 3 step-daughters, Torry Stover and husband, Brad of McKinney, Sharmy Brownlee and husband, Brent of Buena Vista, NM and Brandy Cruz and husband, Ernie of Lubbock.
Jim or "Papaw" is also survived by his 26 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. Papaw loved all the children and was a great role model and left a great legacy for all to follow. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 19, 2019