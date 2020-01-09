|
James W. "Jim" Stallcup
Wichita Falls - James W. "Jim" Stallcup, age 76, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 in Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Texoma Cowboy Church, 919 US-281, Wichita Falls, with Pastor John Riggs and Terry McCurrin officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery in Scotland, Texas under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Jim was born January 2, 1944 in Wichita Falls to the late Oscar John Stallcup and Seraphia Margaret Kliegel Stallcup.
After graduation, he honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1962 until 1966.
He married Verna Ruth Chandler on May 24, 1975 in Wichita Falls. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2013.
Jim worked for Berend Brothers for five years, Oak Farms for ten years, Nashau Mobile Home for five years and Wichita Falls Housing Authority until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the Texoma Cowboy Church. His passion was training bird dogs when he was younger and his garden was his place to be when he got off work.
Survivors include one son, Darrell Stallcup and wife, Leslie of Wichita Falls; two brothers, Harold Stallcup and wife, Patsy and Joe Stallcup, all of Scotland; four grandchildren, Colton Stallcup, Gabby Cook, Joseph Cook, and Zack Stallcup; and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020