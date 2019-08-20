Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Calvary-Falls Chapel UMC
1970 - 2019
Wichita Falls - James Aubrey Rogers Walser, 49, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mount Calvary-Falls Chapel UMC with Rev. Louis A. Pearce Jr. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

James was born on May 16, 1970 in Wichita Falls. He attended Sam Houston, Barwise, and Wichita Falls High School. He was active in the United Methodist Youth Fellowship at Grant Street UNC and Floral Heights UMC. James enjoyed participation at the Boys and Girl's Clubs, and the Civil Air Patrol. Later he took classes at Vernon College and Midwestern State University. James worked for Taco Bell, before injury and illness forced him into an early retirement.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Michael Beau Rogers; and grandparents James and Jerry Walser, and Aubrey and OJ Rogers.

James is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Michelle Worsham, sister-in-law Julia Fil, and mother Carla Walser Smith, all of Wichita Falls; father Audie Rogers, step-mother Anita, and step-sister Nikie of Vancouver, Washington. His family extended to his aunt and uncle, James and Robin Walser of Garland; and cousins Michael Hodnett of Waco, and Judi Hodnett of Cornwall, New York.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in James's name to Mount Calvary-Falls Chapel UMC, North Texas Pantry, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 20, 2019
