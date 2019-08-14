|
|
James William "Jim" Shaw
Wichita Falls - James William "Jim" Shaw, Sr., 79, of Wichita Falls went to be in the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Rucker, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Jim was born on December 16, 1939 in Glendale, West Virginia to Charles William and Dorothy Marie Shaw. He graduated from Moundsville High School, Moundsville, West Virginia. After holding a job at the power plant in West Virginia, Jim served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Sheppard AFB from 1960 until 1966. After an honorable discharge, Jim worked as a mechanic at Newby Ford in Henrietta and The Ford House in Wichita Falls. After leaving The Ford House, Jim opened his own shop "Jim's Garage" on Jacksboro Hwy., then at his home, and eventually to his current location. Jim was an ASE Certified Mechanic.
Jim loved woodworking and built many nice things. He was a baseball coach, a Boy Scout leader, and was an avid race car builder of Street Stock cars and Sprints. He also built many soap box cars with his grandson, Dylan Dennis. Jim was inducted into the Race Car Hall of Fame of North Texas in 2011. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and most of all, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Shaw; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gerald Plants; brother-in-law, Harry Sacco; and his grandson, Michael Cullers.
He is survived by his son, James William Shaw, Jr. and wife Sandra; his daughters, Jill Dennis, and Julie Shaw; six grandchildren, Jacy Shaw and Daniel Luna, Chelsey Cullers and Brett Ruth, Mark Cullers, Jessica Law and husband Taylor, Dylan Dennis, and Hope Cullers; four great-grandchildren, Lyla, Landon, Jaxon, and Lance; his dear friend and mother to his children, Judy Shaw; two sisters, Kathy Sacco, and Janet Tan and husband Romeo; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Wichita Falls, and United Regional Health Care for all the love and care given to Jim.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 in honor of Jim "Jim's Garage".
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 14, 2019