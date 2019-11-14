Services
Lunn Funeral Home Chapel
300 South Avenue M
Olney, TX 76374
(940) 564-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamey Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamey Dwayne Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamey Dwayne Montgomery Obituary
Jamey Dwayne Montgomery

Olney - Jamey Dwayne Montgomery, age 53, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Grapevine, TX.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Olney with Max Burkhead officiating, assisted by Harrell Braddock, Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.

Jamey was born January 16, 1966 in Olney, TX to A.W. (Bud) and Annita Montgomery. He was a longtime member of the Olney community and currently residing in Grapevine.

Jamey graduated from Olney High School in 1984. He married Michelle Farmer on August 23, 1986 in Olney, TX. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Olney Rotary Club and Olney Beautification Committee and served on Olney City Council for many years. He was the former Vice President of Olney Interbank and current Senior Vice President of Grapevine Interbank.

Jamey is preceded in death by his grandparents Miller and Dora Montgomery and Ernest and Eva Welch.

Jamey is survived by his wife of 33 years, Michelle Farmer Montgomery; his two daughters, Meredith and Megan Montgomery of Fort Worth, TX; his parents Bud and Annita Montgomery of Olney, TX; his brother, Wrey Montgomery and wife Brenda and son Reese of San Angelo, TX; his brother, Kendall Montgomery and wife Tammy and daughters Sydney, Morgan and Jae of Olney, TX.

Jamey was an avid TCU supporter and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching and playing many sports, including golf. He was the life of the party and always made sure everyone around him was having a great time. Jamey was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and son-in-law. He was a true friend to everyone he met.

Family visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -