Jamey Dwayne Montgomery
Olney - Jamey Dwayne Montgomery, age 53, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Grapevine, TX.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Olney with Max Burkhead officiating, assisted by Harrell Braddock, Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.
Jamey was born January 16, 1966 in Olney, TX to A.W. (Bud) and Annita Montgomery. He was a longtime member of the Olney community and currently residing in Grapevine.
Jamey graduated from Olney High School in 1984. He married Michelle Farmer on August 23, 1986 in Olney, TX. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Olney Rotary Club and Olney Beautification Committee and served on Olney City Council for many years. He was the former Vice President of Olney Interbank and current Senior Vice President of Grapevine Interbank.
Jamey is preceded in death by his grandparents Miller and Dora Montgomery and Ernest and Eva Welch.
Jamey is survived by his wife of 33 years, Michelle Farmer Montgomery; his two daughters, Meredith and Megan Montgomery of Fort Worth, TX; his parents Bud and Annita Montgomery of Olney, TX; his brother, Wrey Montgomery and wife Brenda and son Reese of San Angelo, TX; his brother, Kendall Montgomery and wife Tammy and daughters Sydney, Morgan and Jae of Olney, TX.
Jamey was an avid TCU supporter and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching and playing many sports, including golf. He was the life of the party and always made sure everyone around him was having a great time. Jamey was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and son-in-law. He was a true friend to everyone he met.
Family visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019