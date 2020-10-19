Jamie Michelle Wright
Wichita Falls - A bright light was dimmed on October 15, 2020 when after a lengthy illness, Jamie Michelle Wright died peacefully at home. She was born on January 20, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Jim Lee and Linda Veach.
After graduating from Rider High School, Jamie began her college career at MSU and immediately developed an interest in becoming an EMT. She further advanced her career as a paramedic in Ft. Worth. She later moved to Mineral Wells where she became the first female fire fighter/paramedic in that town. Eventually, Jamie returned to Wichita Falls and MSU where she earned her nursing degree. Helping others was the highlight of Jamie's career in health care. However, her greatest achievement was the birth of her beautiful daughter, Abby. Jamie was an avid reader and animal lover, and will be missed by her dogs, Bentley and Sadie. Jamie's zest for life was taken away, but love and memories of her will forever be with us.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Lee; and her brother, Darren Lee.
She is survived by her daughter, Abigail Nicole Wright; her mother and step-father, Linda and Glen Veach; and her step-sisters, Mara Barger and Erin Veach.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jamie to P.E.T.S. Clinic, 3001 Central E Fwy., Wichita Falls, TX 76306; or to Cook Children's Hospital, 801 Seventh Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76104.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com