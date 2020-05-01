|
|
Jana Tucker
Wichita Falls - Jana Tucker went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 29. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. She lost a long battle to CREST syndrome that she fought with grace and dignity. Funeral services will be Monday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Holliday with graveside following at the Holliday Cemetary. Visitation is at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Sunday, May 3 from 5-7 p.m.
She was born on February 24, 1954, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Wesley (Bud) and Ruth Gibbons. Jana was a 1972 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. She married the love of her life Dan Tucker on September 22, 1973, and they spent 46 wonderful years right by each other's side. Her life's ambition was to be the best wife, Mom, and Gamma in which she succeeded to the fullest. She was always the essence of kindness and class. She was also very passionate about her career as office and credit union manager of IBEW Local 681, where she worked for over 35 years. She was loved and respected by her electrician family. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Holliday. She was a strong supporter of the Holliday Eagles and rarely missed a game, especially if her grandkids were playing.
Jana was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; 3 children: Kimberly Strealy and husband Clay of Lakeside City, Kyle Tucker and wife Lindsey of Lakeside City, and Kristopher Tucker of Holliday, 5 grandchildren: Tucker Strealy, Hayden Strealy, Aubrea Strealy, Kyleigh Tucker, and Jake Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Food Ministry of Holliday or the Holliday Athletic Booster Club.
Published in The Times Record News from May 1 to May 3, 2020