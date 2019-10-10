Services
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum
12053 State Highway 64 West
Tyler, TX 75704
(903) 597-1396
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum
12053 State Highway 64 West
Tyler, TX 75704
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Jane Elizabeth McHam


1921 - 2019
Jane Elizabeth McHam Obituary
Jane Elizabeth McHam

North Richland Hills - 1921-2019

On Monday, October 7, Jane entered into heaven at age 98. She was born on July 15, 1921 in Roxton, TX to James and Vera White. Jane was married to Fred McHam for 56 years. He preceded her in death as did her two sisters, Mary Shorthose and Christine Coker and her two brothers, Corrie White and James White.

Jane was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler where she served in the Guild of the Nativity, Episcopal Church Women, All Saints Guild, Paper Guild and was a part of Primetimers. She was also a member of TASCA and the Newcomers Club.

Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was loved by her family and all those who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Evette Gentry of Colorado Springs, CO, grandson Aaron Gentry and wife, Leslie of Hurst, grandson Adam Gentry and wife, Kirstin of Whangarei, New Zealand and 5 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Colleyville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Life.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
