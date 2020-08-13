Jane Loven
Wichita Falls - Jane Loven, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on August 11, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-6 PM., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Jane was born on February 28, 1936 in Summers County, West Virginia. She married Kenneth Ray Loven on August 25, 1967 in Wichita Falls. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Lakeside City. She loved music, dancing, arts and crafts, travelling and camping. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Ray Loven; daughter: Jean Standish; step daughter: Rhonda Hill; and her brother: Bill Benson.
Survivors include her son: James Harlow and wife Nellie of Wichita Falls; and step-daughter: Stacy Kilcrease of Wildomar, California; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
