1/1
Jane Loven
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Loven

Wichita Falls - Jane Loven, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on August 11, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-6 PM., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Jane was born on February 28, 1936 in Summers County, West Virginia. She married Kenneth Ray Loven on August 25, 1967 in Wichita Falls. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Lakeside City. She loved music, dancing, arts and crafts, travelling and camping. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Ray Loven; daughter: Jean Standish; step daughter: Rhonda Hill; and her brother: Bill Benson.

Survivors include her son: James Harlow and wife Nellie of Wichita Falls; and step-daughter: Stacy Kilcrease of Wildomar, California; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved