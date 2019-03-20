|
Janet Blankenship
Wichita Falls, TX
Janet Maxine Matthews Blankenship, 90 of Wichita Falls, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Janet was born July 24, 1928 in Morton to Guy and Almazelle Monroe Mathews. She grew up and attended school in Morton and Draughon's Business School in Lubbock. She worked as an accountant and bookkeeper in several businesses in Lubbock where she met and married her husband, Loyd Blankenship. The couple married on July 1, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Janet was active in teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir in the Baptist Church. She made friends everywhere she went and kept her and everyone else's spirits high, bringing joy and laughter in the lives of many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Almazelle Mathews; her son, Jeff Blankenship; 2 brothers, Marion Mathews and Vaughn Mathews; and a granddaughter, Heather Renee Yelvington.
She is survived by her husband, Loyd Blankenship; 2 daughters, Charisse Wagner and Cyndee Mayworm and husband, Al all of Wichita Falls; a sister, Sandra Stringer and husband, Charles; 2 granddaughters, Amber Schrimpoter and Audra Strader and husband, Chris all of Wichita Falls and 1 great granddaughter, Jackie Mikel-Kay Murders.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 20, 2019