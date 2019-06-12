Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Filkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Filkins


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Filkins Obituary
Janet Filkins

Wichita Falls - Janet Naomi Filkins, resident of Wichita Falls, entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born on May 5, 1935, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the first of three children born to Edward and Mabell Weissmann.

Janet was a Registered Nurse, and a devoted wife and mother. She spent her life caring for others, whether carrying out her responsibilities as a nurse, or cherishing her husband and children through loving deeds of kindness at home. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling, and with her career military husband, she and her family saw all corners of the United States and foreign countries as well. Janet was an accomplished seamstress, and volunteered her time in sewing costumes for the Wichita Falls Ballet Theater. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, ceramics and reading, and had a quiet passion for ballet. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and served others through visitation and cooking and delivering meals to those in need.

On November 8, 1955, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Norman G. Filkins.

Janet is survived by her two children, Scott Edward Filkins and wife Shellie of Lewisville, Texas, and Kimberly Sue Olesen and husband Eric of Noble, Oklahoma. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Ian Olesen, Sariah Thomas and Kirstin Olesen; and one great grandchild, Xavier Olesen.

Along with her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years and two siblings, Sue Fowles and Robert Weissmann.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 14, at 11:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation prior to the service from 10:00-11:00.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now