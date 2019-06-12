|
Janet Filkins
Wichita Falls - Janet Naomi Filkins, resident of Wichita Falls, entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born on May 5, 1935, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the first of three children born to Edward and Mabell Weissmann.
Janet was a Registered Nurse, and a devoted wife and mother. She spent her life caring for others, whether carrying out her responsibilities as a nurse, or cherishing her husband and children through loving deeds of kindness at home. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling, and with her career military husband, she and her family saw all corners of the United States and foreign countries as well. Janet was an accomplished seamstress, and volunteered her time in sewing costumes for the Wichita Falls Ballet Theater. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, ceramics and reading, and had a quiet passion for ballet. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and served others through visitation and cooking and delivering meals to those in need.
On November 8, 1955, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Norman G. Filkins.
Janet is survived by her two children, Scott Edward Filkins and wife Shellie of Lewisville, Texas, and Kimberly Sue Olesen and husband Eric of Noble, Oklahoma. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Ian Olesen, Sariah Thomas and Kirstin Olesen; and one great grandchild, Xavier Olesen.
Along with her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years and two siblings, Sue Fowles and Robert Weissmann.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 14, at 11:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation prior to the service from 10:00-11:00.
Published in The Times Record News on June 12, 2019