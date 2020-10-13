Janet Josephine Vieth Moer



Windthorst - Janet Josephine Vieth Moer, age 87, of Windthorst, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Vigil service and rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020,at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst followed by Mass being celebrated with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Janet was born September 25, 1933 in Wichita Falls to Veronica and August Vieth, She was married fifty years to the love of her life, Edward Carl Moer on February 9, 1953 in Windthorst. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2003.



They were blessed with five children Eddie Moer and wife, Debbie, Katrina Brettring and husband, Donnie, Becky Lindemann and husband, Bob, Karen Stamper and husband, Steve and Robin Johnson and husband, Barry.



Janet is survived by her children and thirteen grandchildren, Dusty Moer of Dallas, Sabrina and Matt McDonald of Cedar Park, Shelby and Ross Wolf of Windthorst, April and Mike Hensel of La Grange, Michael Harris of Gonzales, Andrew Lindemann, Adam and Laura Lindemann of Wichita Falls, Kristen Conrady of Wichita Falls, Jesse Conrady of Windthorst, Madison Conrady of Wichita Falls, Parker, Jackson and Travis Johnson of Bruceville; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, James Vieth, Jerry Vieth and wife, Margie, Charles Vieth and wife, Joyce; sister, Bertha Mae Schenk; and numerous loving family members.



She was also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Vieth; two sisters, Flavia Garner and Viola Patrick; sister-in-law, Nell Vieth; three brothers-in-law, John Garner, Harvey Patrick, and Dillard Schenk.



First and foremost, Janet was a devout Catholic and her faith supported her throughout her entire life. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters Association and the Mother's Society. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst. Janet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Janet and Edward owned and operated Ed Moer Dairy for forty-five years.



She enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking and having a meticulous yard. Janet had a beautiful smile and never met a stranger.



Serving as pallbearers will be Dusty Moer, Michael Harris, Andrew and Adam Lindemann, Jesse Conrady, Parker, Jackson and Travis Johnson.



In lieu of flowers, Janet would love any memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or the Reagan Institute for Alzheimer's Research, 919 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 1000, Chicago, Illinois 50511-1676.









