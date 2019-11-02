|
|
Janet M. Liles
Weatherford - Janet Mathis Liles, 73, of Weatherford, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was surrounded by her family.
Janet was born to Jack and Peggy Terry Mathis on February 15, 1946, in Dallas, Texas. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John Barry Liles, for over 50 years; together they had three children. Janet's life work and joy was taking care of children. She worked for over twenty years at First Baptist Church Daycare and then at Willow Park Daycare, where she loved and cared for many generations of children. Her second home was Possum Kingdom Lake, where many happy years were spent with friends and family.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Barry; her children, Wayne and wife Andrea Liles, Mike and wife Debbie Liles, and Leanne and husband Tim Dean; her grandchildren, Alex Liles, Macy Liles, Kelly and husband Nathan Staub, Chase Liles, Lindsay and husband Juan LaRosa, and Rachel Dean; and by her great-grandchildren, Noah, Madden, Kaleb, and Khloe. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Sosebee.
Services will be held at Willow Park Baptist Church at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or the National Kidney Association (www.kidney.org).
She will be missed for the rest of our lives.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019