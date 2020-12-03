Janette Alexander
Wichita Falls - Janette Bell Alexander, 82, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7th at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Rev. Angus B. Thompson, Pastor officiating. Burial will be at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas with Rev. Lionel Lewis officiating.
Mrs. Alexander was a Home Interior consultant in the 70's and 80's and owned her own business, Designs by J, throughout the 80's and 90's. She also worked at the Maurine Street Day Care and retired from WFISD.
Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Sammie and Estella Bell of Jacksonville, Fl.; her brother, Sammie Lee Bell; her daughter, Gloria Gale Bailey; and her son Willie Glover III.
Survivors include her husband, Malvin Alexander Sr. of Wichita Falls; her two daughters, Delores Dale Thompson of Wichita Falls, and Joyce Alexander-Holmes (Brad Holmes) of Keller, TX; one son, Malvin (Al) Alexander Jr. (Angela Alexander) of San Antonio, TX; ten grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; and an abundance of friends and relatives.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
.