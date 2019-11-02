Resources
Randlett - Janice Goode, 91, of Randlett, OK

Funeral services at Randlett Baptist Church, Randlett, Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Jay Lewis Officiating assisted by Rev. Jack Brown. Interment in the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK. Visitation will be held at Hart-Wyatt from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, November 3.

Evelyn Janice (Fulfs) Goode was born 1 mile west of Randlett, OK on December 16, 1927 and departed this life in Randlett on October 31, 2019.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett Baptist Church or the Big Pasture School Foundation.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
