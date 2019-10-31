Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Janice Marley
Janice Marley Obituary
Wichita Falls - Janice Sue Marley, 68, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 after a hard battle against cancer, never giving up. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

The daughter of Richard Earl and Dorothy Louise Mahler. She was born March 31, 1951. Janice loved her family dearly and never met a stranger.

Janice is survived by her husband Tony Marley; sons James Wayne Browning and his wife Amber, and David Gene Gilley; stepson John Marley who she considered to be her son; grandchildren Myra Thomas, Hope Browning, Justin Browning, and Branson Gilley and his wife Kirsti; great-grandchildren Rylee Gilley, Addison Gilley; sisters Andy Sanderson and Linda Clark of Oklahoma; brother Johnny Mahler of Wichita Falls; aunt Jean Hunter of Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
