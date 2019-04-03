|
Janie Carol Edmondson
Wichita Falls - Janie Carol Edmondson, 62, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Owens and Brumley in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Janie was born on August 11, 1956 in Wichita Falls to the late Elgar Lee and Ola Mae (Herring) Fugett. She attended Wichita Fall High School, and worked for many years as a CNA. Janie was a good woman with a big heart. She loved to go fishing with her grandkids. Janie was known as a garage sale queen, always with her best friend Sherry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Amanda R. Edmondson; grandson Bryson Drennan; and a brother, Larry Fugett.
Janie is survived by her husband Charles of Wichita Falls; daughter Dena Drennan of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Bradyn Drennan and wife Angel, Brooklyn Drennan, Breelyn Drennan, and Bryar Drennan; five brothers, and one sister.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019