Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Janie Edmondson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Edmondson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Carol Edmondson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janie Carol Edmondson Obituary
Janie Carol Edmondson

Wichita Falls - Janie Carol Edmondson, 62, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Owens and Brumley in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Janie was born on August 11, 1956 in Wichita Falls to the late Elgar Lee and Ola Mae (Herring) Fugett. She attended Wichita Fall High School, and worked for many years as a CNA. Janie was a good woman with a big heart. She loved to go fishing with her grandkids. Janie was known as a garage sale queen, always with her best friend Sherry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Amanda R. Edmondson; grandson Bryson Drennan; and a brother, Larry Fugett.

Janie is survived by her husband Charles of Wichita Falls; daughter Dena Drennan of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Bradyn Drennan and wife Angel, Brooklyn Drennan, Breelyn Drennan, and Bryar Drennan; five brothers, and one sister.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now