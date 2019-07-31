Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Janis Maxine Cooke Obituary
Janis Maxine Cooke

Wichita Falls - Born October 30, 1934, to the Petrea Family in Kannapolis, NC, Janis left this world on Friday, July 26, 2019, to await a resurrection according to her belief: For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39.

A longtime resident of Wichita Falls, TX, Janis was a faithful member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities, but most lovingly on the Altar Guild and in the Care Circle. She often brought the bulletins to those who were unable to attend services and otherwise served their needs.

Leaving her parental home at 18, Janis joined the US Air Force and became a member of the WAF Hoopsters and the Jets Offutt AFB WAF basketball teams and traveled all over the country in tournaments. While serving in the military in a highly classified position, she met and married her husband Claude Cooke in 1955 at Offutt AFB, NE. They were married for 41 years until Claude died in 1997 from lung cancer and exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam war. Their marriage resulted in two girls, Connie Cooke of Wichita Falls and Rebekah Murray of Ellicott City, MD.

To honor her memory and in lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the building fund of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Graveside service with a military honor guard will be Friday, 10 a.m., August 2, 2019, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Dale Snyder officiating. A memorial presentation of her life with a link to Hampton Vaughan Crestview's website will be in the church bulletin as soon as it is possible.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019
