|
|
Jared Matthew Parsons
Iowa Park - Jared Matthew Parsons, 37, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Wichita County, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Tim Franks and Clifton McFadden, Pastor, Word of Grace Worship Center of Iowa Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the funeral home.
Jared was born September 17, 1982 in Orange, California to John Parsons and Kirsten (Johnson) Peet. In his earlier years, he was a member of the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club where he was awarded Youth of the Year for several years, and took pride in holding the Pool and Ping-Pong Championship title. He was a 2000 graduate of Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was a member of the Rider Raiders Soccer Team. Jared was a proud husband and a wonderful father of three children. They were the highlight of his life, following them from sport to sport. He loved his job and co-workers at Production Machine and Tool. Jared recently took on a new hobby of Texas Cornhole. Those closest to him knew him for his witty humor and big heart.
Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Dona Johnson.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Cami Lea Parsons; three children, Jayden, Raylea, and Taylen Parsons all of Iowa Park; father, John Parsons and wife, Rhonda of Toledo, Ohio; mother, Kirsten "Kris" Peet and husband, Jim of Anamosa, Iowa; grandparents, John and Joan Parsons of Garden Grove, California; sister, Angela Parsons and fiancé, Brianna of Hiawatha, Iowa; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Athletic Booster Club in honor of his three kids. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020