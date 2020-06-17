Jason Baum Jr.
Wichita Falls - Jason Ray "Baby J" Baum Jr., 23, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Solid Rock House of God with Rev. David Sapata officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Jason was born on January 13, 1997 in Wichita Falls to Jason and Andria (Alaniz) Baum. He was a 2015 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. He was lovingly known as "Baby J" to his family and friends. He was a loving father, a car enthusiast, and a true outdoorsman. In his short time on this earth, he lived life to the fullest, and aspired to many great things.
Baby J is survived by son Remi Jay loved by Gladys Lopez; daughter Amelia loved by Desiree Canedo; parents Andria and Chris Held, and Jason and Lola Baum Sr.; siblings Ariana Baum, Andrew Baum, Everly Held, Abel Luna, Anthony Martinez and wife, Emory Martinez and Husband, Carlos Perez and wife, J.D. Perez, and Aaron Perez; maternal grandparents Ruben and Delia Alaniz; paternal grandparents Karen Frye and Gary Baum; Uncles Ruben Alaniz, and J.R. Alaniz; aunt Larissa Smith; and cousins Raphael Alaniz, Anesia Alaniz, and Nick Alaniz and a host of other family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Wichita Falls - Jason Ray "Baby J" Baum Jr., 23, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Solid Rock House of God with Rev. David Sapata officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Jason was born on January 13, 1997 in Wichita Falls to Jason and Andria (Alaniz) Baum. He was a 2015 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. He was lovingly known as "Baby J" to his family and friends. He was a loving father, a car enthusiast, and a true outdoorsman. In his short time on this earth, he lived life to the fullest, and aspired to many great things.
Baby J is survived by son Remi Jay loved by Gladys Lopez; daughter Amelia loved by Desiree Canedo; parents Andria and Chris Held, and Jason and Lola Baum Sr.; siblings Ariana Baum, Andrew Baum, Everly Held, Abel Luna, Anthony Martinez and wife, Emory Martinez and Husband, Carlos Perez and wife, J.D. Perez, and Aaron Perez; maternal grandparents Ruben and Delia Alaniz; paternal grandparents Karen Frye and Gary Baum; Uncles Ruben Alaniz, and J.R. Alaniz; aunt Larissa Smith; and cousins Raphael Alaniz, Anesia Alaniz, and Nick Alaniz and a host of other family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.