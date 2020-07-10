1/1
Jason Leigh Winkler
Jason Leigh Winkler

Iowa Park - Jason Leigh Winkler, 42, of Kamay, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 along with his dog and best friend, Booger.

Jason was born on August 28, 1977 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Mike Winkler and Jo Ellen (James) Sampley. He attended school in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls. Jason worked in the oil field for Fulfer-Vanek in Kamay. He loved his job, co-workers, and boss like family.

Jason had a big, mischievous grin and would give you the shoes off of his feet. He loved NASCAR, hog hunting, and cooking out.

Jason is preceded in death by his father, Mike Winkler; step-dad, Roger Sampley, Jr.; grandparents, Jeanne James, Bert and Lillian Winkler, and two infant nephews, Kason and Jaxon.

Surviving relatives include his mother, Jo Ellen (James) Sampley of Kamay; brothers, James Winkler and wife, Jessica of Iowa Park, Texas; Trey Sampley and Fiance, Courtney of Burkburnett, Texas; sisters, Lori DeVore and husband, Gary of Devol, Oklahoma; Lisa Galliton and husband, Jerry of Burkburnett; grandfather, Billy James of Iowa Park; ex-wife, Tasha Winkler of Wichita Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be at 10 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. There is a memorial account at Pilgrim Bank for any donations under Jo Ellen Sampley for Jason Winkler's benefit. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
