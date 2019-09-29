|
|
Jason Reed
Graham - Jason Lynn Reed, 48, of Graham, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Visitation will be from 6-8PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Jason was born on March 29, 1971 in Wichita Falls to Tom Reed and Connie Allen Reed. He grew up racing BMX bikes and playing football as a kicker for Rider High School. Jason married Cindy Caskey on December 31, 2009 in Graham. He loved to hit golf balls and owned and operated J. Reed Lawn Care and More doing the yard work he loved. He had lived in Graham for 10 years moving from Wichita Falls. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Brownie and Thomas Reed and Oletha and Jessie Allen.
Survivors include his wife: Cindy Reed of Graham; his parents: Tom Reed of plano, Texas and Connie Reed of Wichita Falls; children: Corbin (Baby boy) Hendrix and fiancé Samantha Blake of Wichita Falls, Jacee Reed of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Richie Parker of Dallas, Texas, Kristin Strawbridge of Graham, and Tyler Fore of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Lilah Blake and Grayson Daniel; his sister: Kelly Reed of Wichita Falls; his only niece Kandace Mandace; great-nephew: Boozum Blaine; aunt: Rayma Molock; and cousins: Pam, Sharon, Donna, Willie, Bridgett, Trevor, Heather, Ken, Ginger and husband Billy Mann.
The family asks that donations be made to Solaris Hospice and to texasbmxhalloffame.org.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 29, 2019