Jay W. Chadwick
Wichita Falls - Jay W. Chadwick, 84, of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Heritage Church with Rev. Ron Barnard officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Bill Gann, Danny Owens, Greg Ancell, Isaiah Dehoyos, Wayne Offutt, and Phillip Tate. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Jay was born on September 23, 1935 in Hurnville to Joseph Weldon and Dorothy (Bachman) Chadwick. He was a graduate of Henrietta High School, and shortly afterwards got his pilot's license. He enjoyed flying a Piper Cub and helped his father manage Kickapoo Airport for several years. Jay began driving for Consolidated Freight Company, retiring at age 65. He then started Jay's Lawn Service, servicing about 40 customers for 23 years until his health declined. He married Helen Brewster, and the couple enjoyed over 30 years together until her passing. Jay was known to be an avid golfer, and continued playing as long as his health allowed.
Jay accepted Christ at an early age, and served the Lord faithfully all of his life. In his youth he attended Southside Assembly of God, where he and brother Jim drove the bus to Sheppard AFB to pick up soldiers. The church moved and became Evangel Temple, where he served as an usher. Jay was a charter member of Heritage Assembly of God, and continued there as an usher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jay Aaron Chadwick; daughter, Brenda Luna; and sisters, Ruby Baxter and Ann Thompson.
Jay is survived by children, Linda Hollingsworth, Connie Gamboa, and Victor Gamboa and wife Diane, as well as great-grandchild, Isaiah Dehoyos, whom he raised; thirteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Florene Sizemore of Midland; brothers, Jim Chadwick and wife Mary, and Sonny Chadwick and wife Wilma of New Hampshire; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Best Home Health Care for their loving attention to Jay.
