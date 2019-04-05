|
Jayme EvaGene Marushia
La Plata, MD - Jayme EvaGene Marushia, age 95 of La Plata, Maryland, died March 8, 2019 at her residence.
Gene was a homemaker and a member of La Plata Baptist Church. She loved reading, gardening and fishing and was dedicated to her family.
She was the daughter of Leonard Leon Chittum and Jamye Gideon Walker Chittum. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Patrick Parker and Bruce King.
She is survived by Patrick Marushia, Sr.; her son, Patrick Marushia, Jr. (Susan); her daughters, Sharon Parker, Rebecca Marushia, Deborah Barnett (Ralph), and Jo King; and her brother, Leonard Chittum (Phyllis). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 Saturday April 6 at Bethel Bible Church, 2954 State Hwy 79S, Wichita Falls, TX with Brandon Carpenter officiating.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019