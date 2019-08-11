|
|
Dr. J.C. Parmer
Vernon - Dr. J.C. Parmer, 85 passed away on August 8, 2019 in Vernon, Texas. He was born Friday June 15, 1934 to Doyle and Gladys Parmer, in Archer City, Texas. He moved to Iowa Park in 1947 and graduated from W.F. George High School in 1951. He was active in football and track and had the privilege to play in the Greenbelt Bowl. He attended Parkland Hospital School of X-ray Technology and worked at the Wichita Falls Clinic Hospital. He graduated from Midwestern State University with a B.S. Degree. He married Jimmie Joy George on November 16, 1956 at the First Baptist Church in Iowa Park, Texas. He attended Baylor Dental School in Dallas and graduated with a DDS degree in 1961. They moved to Vernon in August of 1961 and opened his practice. He retired in 2011 after 50 years of dentistry. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Vernon, where he served as deacon and he served on several committees. He enjoyed raising shorthorn cattle. He was honored as Man of the Year at Doans Picnic in May 2019. Dr. Parmer was an avid fan for the Vernon Lions and a long time Red Sox fan.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jimmie Joy, Twins Jimmy Doyle Parmer and wife Sandie of Vernon. Pamela Ann Bailey and husband Chris of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Son Jay Richard Parmer and wife Shana of Quanah, Texas and Paige Allison Lambert and husband Rick of Vernon, Texas. Nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Monday officiating under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Monday August 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at Sullivan Funeral Home
Memorials can be made to USSV, First Baptist Church Local Ministries or Hope Center
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019