Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
4164 Boiling Springs Road
Boiling Springs, SC
JC Randall

Inman, SC - JC Randall, 91, of 747 WIndmill Hill Road, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Mr. Randall was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on February 24, 1928, a son of the late Clara Bell Springs Randall and John Claude Randall. He was the widower of Betty Louise Browning Randall. JC retired from the Diversco Company and was a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God in Greer, South Carolina.

Mr. Randall is survived by three daughters, Sue Stepp Huggins and her husband, David, of Inman, South Carolina; Judy Leach of Missouri; Debbie Mideros and her husband, Paul, of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Randall was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Jerry Madden. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the cemetery. The family is at the home of his daughter, Sue Huggins, 408 Grady Drive, Inman, South Carolina, 29349.

Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory

wwww.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
