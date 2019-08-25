Services
Henrietta - Jeainene Moore, 85, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, TX with Doyle Wade officiating. Burial will follow in the Hope Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Mrs. Moore was born January 14, 1934 in Clay county Texas to P'Tollie and Ena (Riddle) Bumgarner. She married Joe Ray Moore May 23, 1957 in Wichita Falls, TX. Mrs. Moore was a real estate broker and attended The Old Country Church in Bowie Texas.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Ray Moore; son, Joe Mark Moore.

Survivors include daughter, Jeani Moore and Fiancé Paul Hardy of Bowie, TX; 2 grandchildren Ty Moore, Ali Moore; 2 great grandchildren, Elyanna Duerrero, Eva Duerrero; sister-in-law Judy Moore of Bowie, TX.

Memorials may be made to any .

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 25, 2019
