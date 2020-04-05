Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Bartosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Bartosh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ann Bartosh Obituary
Jean Ann Bartosh

Wichita Falls - Jean Ann Bartosh was born March 24, 1936 to George Bartosh and Opal Graham Bartosh in Wichita Falls and passed away April 4, 2020 from natural causes. A visitation will be held from 5-7 Wednesday, April 8th, at Allendale Baptist Church.

She attended Sam Houston Elementary, Zundy Middle School and then graduated in 1954 from Wichita Falls High School. She was also a member of the Allendale Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ.

In 1965, she and Gerald Stewart were married and had one daughter. During her life she worked very diversified jobs; from Bartosh Grocery and gas station cashier to a personal nursing home companion for Dr. James Lee. She most enjoyed her 6 years as a stewardess for Braniff International Airways in Dallas, and later as a "Clipped B" for Braniff Airlines in DFW.

Jean retired as a teacher's aide at Holiday Middle School.

She is survived by: brother George Allen Bartosh, daughter Kristy Richie and husband Danny, grand-daughters Jessica Martin and husband Jacob, Jadey Lincoln and husband Stephen, great grand-daughters Allie and Mattie Lincoln. Also, best gal- friends; Jo Ellen Kosanke and Beth Nason.

Please visit her Facebook page "Jean Ann Bartosh- Remembrance" and sign the guestbook at lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -