Jean Ann Bartosh
Wichita Falls - Jean Ann Bartosh was born March 24, 1936 to George Bartosh and Opal Graham Bartosh in Wichita Falls and passed away April 4, 2020 from natural causes. A visitation will be held from 5-7 Wednesday, April 8th, at Allendale Baptist Church.
She attended Sam Houston Elementary, Zundy Middle School and then graduated in 1954 from Wichita Falls High School. She was also a member of the Allendale Baptist Church where she played the piano and organ.
In 1965, she and Gerald Stewart were married and had one daughter. During her life she worked very diversified jobs; from Bartosh Grocery and gas station cashier to a personal nursing home companion for Dr. James Lee. She most enjoyed her 6 years as a stewardess for Braniff International Airways in Dallas, and later as a "Clipped B" for Braniff Airlines in DFW.
Jean retired as a teacher's aide at Holiday Middle School.
She is survived by: brother George Allen Bartosh, daughter Kristy Richie and husband Danny, grand-daughters Jessica Martin and husband Jacob, Jadey Lincoln and husband Stephen, great grand-daughters Allie and Mattie Lincoln. Also, best gal- friends; Jo Ellen Kosanke and Beth Nason.
Please visit her Facebook page "Jean Ann Bartosh- Remembrance" and sign the guestbook at lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020