Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Seymour, TX
Jean Green Stallcup


1930 - 2019
Jean Green Stallcup Obituary
Jean Green Stallcup

Henrietta - Jean Green Stallcup , 89, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 02, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm in Riverview Cemetery in Seymour, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Jean was born on March 22, 1930 to Julian and Jessie (Bellman) Stroble. She was a member of the Cowboy Church in Wichita Falls and the owner of the Hen House Truck Stop in Henrietta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Onie Dwain Self; sister, Linda Self Gravit.

Survivors include her daughter, Devada Langford and husband John of Henrietta, Texas; son, Gary Green and wife Julie of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandchildren, Cole South, Ransom South, Kelsey Langford, Dustin Green, Desirea Green, Whitnee Harris, Weldon Stallcup, Presley Thomason, Faryn Westmoreland, Dylan Stallcup, Carmen Stallcup, Casey Stallcup, Story Gray; 14 great-grandchildren and two one the way.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 5, 2019
