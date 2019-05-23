|
Jean Woodley
Wichita Falls - Jean Woodley, 93, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Floral Heights United Methodist Church with Reverend Don Yeager officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home.
Jean was born on March 5, 1926 in Devol, Oklahoma at her Aunt Avais house to the late Theodore Parker and Angie (Wood) Randall. Jean graduated high school in Long Beach, California in 1944. She married the late John Robert Woodley on December 15, 1945. Bob and Jean moved back to Texas in 1952 and both worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. While she was working at the telephone company, a friend mentioned to Jean that she could make more money being a carhop at P2, which at the time was owned by the McBride brothers. Jean and Bob purchased P2 and renamed it The Deuce - P2, and the rest is history. She owned other business too. The Fillin Station on Southwest Parkway, which was the first drive through liquor store in Wichita Falls. She also owned Bar-L for a short stint.
She lived a full life, and absolutely loved her family, friends and memories of the community.
Bob and Jean's 2nd home was at Possum Kingdom Lake, where they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends water skiing, fishing, and watching the sun set.
She will be beyond greatly missed by everyone she touched. Her generosity and kindness were only matched by her unbeatable smile and hospitality. She will forever be known to us as the 'Den Mother', who only wanted us to know that she loved us more.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughters Judy Woodley, Cathy Taylor, and Carol Cluley; and brother Parker Wayne Randall.
Jean is survived by grandchildren Angie Miller, James Cluley, David Cluley and fiancé Brittany Barrington, and Lloyd Jackson Taylor IV and wife Kendra; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and cousins Jack and Pat wood, Al Wood, Marie Tinsley, Helen Stine, Joy Green, and Judy Wood.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Jean's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 23 to May 24, 2019