|
|
Jeanette F. Box
Wichita Falls - Jeanette Box was born on August 30, 1947 in El Campo, Texas to Tom and Jennie Spray. On November 11, 2019, she left this earthly life and went to Paradise to wait for Judgment Day.
Most of her young life was spent in Wichita Falls, where she graduated from S.H. Rider High School in 1965 and attended Midwestern State University and Draughon's Business College. At Jeanette's request there will be no funeral service and burial will be a private family affair.
On May 18, 1967, Jeanette married her hero and the love of her life, Thomas C. Box, in the North Pole Borough near Eielson AFB, Alaska. Jeanette was a Civil Service employee at Eielson AFB, Alaska for two years and at Sheppard AFB for five years. She served as Program Director for the Women's Y (YWCA) and as Executive Assistant and then Executive Director for the Mental Health Association of Wichita County. Jeanette was an active community volunteer and Sunday school teacher. She served in numerous positions in PTA, including two years as President of Jefferson PTA, two years as President of Wichita Falls City Council of PTAs and on the PTA District 13 Board of Directors. Jeanette received the Texas PTA Lifetime Membership Award and the National PTA Lifetime Membership Award from Jefferson Elementary PTA. She also served as a board member for Parents Anonymous. Jeanette served as a community and religious interpreter for the deaf and hearing impaired since 1976. She was an educational interpreter at the junior high level for Iowa Park ISO and the WFISD. Jeanette was a member of Home Missions at Faith Village Church of Christ and Burkburnett Church of Christ where her husband has preached since his retirement. The last six years of her life were blessed by Tiny, a sweet rescue dog that was a gift from her sweet husband of almost 52 years.
Jeanette is survived by her husband Thomas C. Box of Wichita Falls; one son, Brian Box and his wife, Paige of Wichita Falls; one daughter, Jennie Beth Guadagnolo and her husband Anthony of Cave Creek, Arizona. Her three precious granddaughters, Madison and Mackenzie Box and Gracie Guadagnolo, were the joy and delight of her life. She often said that the only thing better than grandchildren is a home in heaven. Jeanette leaves one sister, Nancy Hart, of Lubbock and one sister in-law, Kathy Rutkowski, in Gardendale, Alabama.
She was blessed in life with wonderful friends. Anne Frazier and Cyndie Spurlock were her two best friends from fourth grade at Cunningham, Barwise and Rider until now. Nancy Scott lived across the street since Nancy's birth and Jeanette was the older sister she never had. Joan Henson was her next door neighbor, Christian sister, and dear friend since 1975. They were especially close the last few years of Jeanette's life. Sally Kincaid was Jeanette's, best buddy and Christian sister since 1983 and a special jewel in Jeanette's life.
Jeanette wanted a special note of appreciation to Hospice of Wichita Falls and her wonderful care team. They are as close to angels on this earthly realm in the caregiver role as anyone could ever be. She wanted them to note in her file that she had a BM the day before she died. They will understand and if you do, please kindly send them a donation to help others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of WF, PO Box 4804, WF 76308 or the Humane Society of Wichita County, PO Box 3648, WF 76301 or Home Missions, 4100 McNiel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019