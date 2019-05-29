|
Jeff McClatchy
Olney - Jeff McClatchy, age 68, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Olney with Chad Edgington, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.
Jeff was born October 8, 1950 in Olney, Texas to Donald DeWitt McClatchy and Neva (Evans) McClatchy. He graduated from Olney High School in 1969 and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University in 1973. While at Baylor, he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi. He married Theresa Pritchett on November 17, 1979 in Dallas. Jeff loved God and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Olney and a teacher and song leader at the Downtown Men's Bible Class for many years. Jeff loved his hometown and served on the Olney City Council for multiple terms and was Mayor from 1990 to 1994 and again from 2016 to 2017. He served on the Olney ISD School Board for multiple terms and was a member of the Olney BIC. Jeff was also a member of the Olney Rotary Club, Olney Lions Club, and the Olney Rodeo Association. An avid golfer, he was a board member and past president of the Olney Recreation Association. After a long career in banking, Jeff was currently the Sales Coordinator for Air Tractor.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Don McClatchy; his grandparents, Clester and Winnie Evans and Wright and Adele McClatchy; his uncle, Jack Evans; and sister-in-law, Barbara McClatchy.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Theresa McClatchy of Olney; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mace and Celeste McClatchy of Dallas and Cole and Blair McClatchy of Trophy Club; his mother, Neva McClatchy of Olney; two granddaughters, Stella Marie McClatchy and Evelyn Rose McClatchy, both of Dallas; one grandson to be, Jeffery Wells McClatchy; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Scott McClatchy of Euless and Kent and Syndal McClatchy of Olney; three nieces, Kaci, Michelle and Meredith; one nephew, Chase; one great-niece, Harper; one great-nephew, Lane; uncle, George Harris of Dallas; aunt and uncle, Colleen and James Reeves of Wimberly; along with numerous Pritchett family members.
In lieu of flowers , the family suggests donations be made to: Keep Olney Beautiful Initiative, P.O. Box 501 Olney, TX 76374; Olney Hamilton Hospital, P.O. Box 158, Olney, TX 76374 https://olneyhamiltonhospital.com/foundation/; or to The First Tee,
https://thefirsttee.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 29, 2019