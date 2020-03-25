|
|
Jeffory James Heinen
Wichita Falls - Jeffory James Heinen, 50, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Dallas, TX. He was born on January 17, 1970 in Wichita Falls, TX. He married Virginia Atkinson on February 17, 2012 in Las Vegas, NV.
Jeffory was baptized and raised in the Catholic Church and was a very spiritual person. He was the former Chief of Security at North Texas State Hospital. Jeffory was a devoted family man and was happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was known for being a helper. Family or not, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a protector to anyone in need.
Next to his children and family, his pride was being a member of Guardians of the Children where he served as GOC Falls Town Chapter, president being an advocate for abused and neglected children.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa Heinen and partner Gail Austin of Wichita Falls; wife, Virginia Heinen of Wichita Falls; children, Amanda Fluharty and son-in-law, Joe, Ashley Bernal and son-in-law, Anthony, Amber Heinen, Adam Heinen, James Heinen, Addison Heinen and Alyssa Heinen of Wichita Falls; sisters, Kimberly Heinen and partner Tina Walker of Dallas and Tammy Cowan of Texarkana; 7 grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece as well as a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Margarita Sifuentes and his aunt, Sandy Sifuentes Hibbits.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020