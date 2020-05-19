|
Jeffrey Johnston
Wichita Falls - Jeffery Elwood Johnston, 65, passed away May 15, 2020 in a San Antonio hospital surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2:30pm, at Hampton Vaughn Crestview Chapel. Rev. Everett McCarley, pastor of Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castroville, Texas will officiate. A viewing will occur on Thursday, May 21, 6:00pm. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Jeffrey was born in Wichita Falls, Texas to Meredith Elwood and Helen Hartman Johnston. He attended Sam Houston Elementary, Zundelowitz Junior High and Wichita Falls High School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas, and a Master of Science in Physics from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.
Jeff began his engineering career in the solar industry, working for Solar Kinetics in Dallas, Texas for 6 years. The family moved back to Wichita Falls, Texas in 1985 to take over a family business, IPTA Printing and Graphics. In 1988 he returned to an engineering career and eventually managed the Process Engineering division of Vetrotex-Certainteed in Wichita Falls, Texas until it closed in 2008. While employed at Certainteed he traveled to France and Spain to share developments from the Wichita Falls facility with European fiberglass plants within the company. He developed a program to employ college students, giving them the opportunity to experience corporate engineering. When Certainteed closed, he took his process engineering expertise to PPG and once again traveled internationally to China.
In 2012 Jeff made the decision to attend the Vernon College Law Enforcement Academy. He explained that he was too young for Vietnam and always felt he needed to serve his country in some way. Law enforcement was a good alternative. He served as a reserve deputy sheriff for Clay County and later Archer County in Texas.
Upon retirement from the engineering field, he began a new career as a high school science teacher. He taught science at City View High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 2018 he moved to San Antonio, Texas and was employed as a high school science teacher at Harlandale ISD Alternative School until his passing. His goal was not just to teach science, but to make a difference in students' lives.
Jeff arranged his career so that he was available for his three children. He was involved in Y-Indian Guides, teaching camping and outdoor skills. He helped coach soccer, basketball and baseball. He served on the board of the Wichita Falls Soccer Association, and as a soccer referee. He coached The Saints and The Poppies and built lasting relationships through these experiences.
In 1998 Jeff suffered a viral infection that resulted in severe damage to his heart. His accomplishments after this are a true testament to his mental strength and determination.
Jeff enjoyed hunting and shooting. In his younger years he was an accomplished water skier, and later developed a love of the mountains and snow skiing. He had a deep love of dogs, especially Irish Setters.
Jeff is survived by his wife Cherry Johnston of San Antonio, 3 children: son Colin Johnston of Wichita Falls, Texas, son Byron Johnston of Moore, Oklahoma, and daughter Darcy Johnston of Wichita Falls, Texas. He is also survived by his sister Judy Martz (Harvey Martz, husband) of Littleton, Colorado, a niece Meredith Martz Luttrell (Greg, husband) of Littleton, Colorado, and 2 grandsons Jeffrey and Corbin Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents Meredith Elwood and Helen Johnston and a nephew Todd Martz.
Memorials may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, Texas, Greater Wichita Falls Soccer Association, Medina Valley United Methodist Church, Castroville, Texas, or a .
Published in The Times Record News from May 19 to May 21, 2020